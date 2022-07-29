Jim Knous finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jim Knous hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Knous's tee shot went 165 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Knous chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

Knous missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Knous to even for the round.