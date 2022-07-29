-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas uses tee shot to set up birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Vegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Vegas's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
-
-