Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Vegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Vegas's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.