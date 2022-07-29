-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Jason Day in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day makes nearly holes chip shot on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Day finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 13th, Jason Day's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
