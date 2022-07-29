Jared Wolfe shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Wolfe's 104 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wolfe got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolfe to even-par for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Wolfe chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolfe chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.