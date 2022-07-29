James Hahn finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Hahn's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hahn's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.