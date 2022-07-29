  • James Hahn finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    James Hahn's nice flop shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

