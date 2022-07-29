J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Spaun hit his 91 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.