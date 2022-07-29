-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
July 29, 2022
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Norlander's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Norlander's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
