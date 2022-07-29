  • Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander makes birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.