Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Norlander's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Norlander's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.