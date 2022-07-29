Hayden Buckley shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

Buckley missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.