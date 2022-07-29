  • Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs makes birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.