Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Higgs got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Higgs's tee shot went 132 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.