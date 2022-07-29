Harris English rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harris English hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. English finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Harris English's 165 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, English hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, English's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.