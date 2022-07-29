-
Hank Lebioda shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
Highlights
Hank Lebioda makes two-putt birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Lebioda chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.
