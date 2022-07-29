Greyson Sigg shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Sigg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sigg to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sigg chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.