Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Grayson Murray hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Murray's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.