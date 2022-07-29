Geoff Ogilvy shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Geoff Ogilvy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ogilvy finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Ogilvy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ogilvy to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Ogilvy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ogilvy hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogilvy to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Ogilvy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ogilvy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ogilvy to even-par for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Ogilvy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

Ogilvy tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ogilvy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Ogilvy had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ogilvy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ogilvy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to 1 under for the round.