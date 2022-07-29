Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Woodland had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.