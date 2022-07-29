Garrick Higgo shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Garrick Higgo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Higgo got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgo had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.