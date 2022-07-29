Erik Flores shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Erik Flores hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Flores finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Flores had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flores to 1 over for the round.

Flores got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Flores to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Flores had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flores to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Flores had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flores to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Flores chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flores to 1 over for the round.

Flores got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flores to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Flores chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flores to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Flores had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Flores to 2 over for the round.