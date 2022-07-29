Dylan Wu rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dylan Wu hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wu finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Dylan Wu's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Wu had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Wu's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.