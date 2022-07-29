Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 239 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 160-yard par-3 green 15th, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.