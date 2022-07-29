Doug Ghim shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day in 147th at 6 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ghim chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 5 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ghim's tee shot went 137 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 5 over for the round.