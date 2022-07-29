Doc Redman posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Doc Redman at 1 under for the round.