Doc Redman posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Doc Redman at 1 under for the round.
