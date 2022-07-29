Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, he sank his approach from 119 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 over for the round.