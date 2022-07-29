Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dawie van der Walt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, van der Walt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.