Davis Riley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Riley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Riley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Riley's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Riley had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 8 and one putting. This dropped Riley to even for the day.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Riley to 1 over for the round.