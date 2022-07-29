Davis Love III rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Love III finished his day in 146th at 5 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis Love III's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Love III's his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Love III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Love III had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Love III's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Love III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Love III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Love III had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.