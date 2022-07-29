  • Davis Love III rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Love III sticks the green to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.