-
-
Davis Love III rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Davis Love III sticks the green to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Love III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Love III finished his day in 146th at 5 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Davis Love III's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Love III's his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Love III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Love III had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 2 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Love III's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Love III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Love III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Love III had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
-
-