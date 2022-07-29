David Skinns shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

David Skinns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Skinns's tee shot went 242 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Skinns had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Skinns's tee shot went 139 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.