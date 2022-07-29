David Lipsky shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lipsky hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Lipsky's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Lipsky got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lipsky's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.