Bogey-free 2-under 70 by David Lingmerth in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

David Lingmerth had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 268 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.