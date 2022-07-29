Danny Willett shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Danny Willett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Willett hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Willett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Willett had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.