Curtis Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Thompson got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.