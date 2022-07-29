Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cole Hammer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Hammer got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hammer's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hammer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hammer to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hammer's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hammer's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hammer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hammer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hammer at 4 over for the round.