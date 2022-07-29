Chris Naegel shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Naegel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Naegel's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Naegel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Naegel to 1 over for the round.

Naegel got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Naegel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Naegel to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Naegel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 1 over for the round.