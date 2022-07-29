Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Chris Kirk in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Chris Kirk's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.