Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Chris Kirk in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk escapes bunker to set up 11-foot birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk makes 11-foot birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Chris Kirk's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
