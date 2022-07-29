Chris Gotterup shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Gotterup hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Gotterup got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gotterup's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Gotterup had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.