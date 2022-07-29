  • Chris Gotterup shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Gotterup makes 17-foot birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Gotterup buries a 17-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Gotterup makes 17-foot birdie on the par-5 17th hole.