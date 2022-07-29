Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hadley's 79 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.