Chase Seiffert shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.