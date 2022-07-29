Charley Hoffman putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Charley Hoffman's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman's tee shot went 240 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.