Chad Ramey shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Ramey had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ramey chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ramey's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

Ramey missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.

Ramey missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ramey's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 4 under for the round.