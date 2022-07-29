Cameron Young delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cameron Young hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Young finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Cameron Young had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Young chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Young chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Young chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 7 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 9 under for the round.