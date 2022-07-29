Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tringale had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.