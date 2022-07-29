-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale dials in tee shot to yield birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tringale had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
