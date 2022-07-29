Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 38 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Percy hit 3 of 7 fairways and 6 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day in 154th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Percy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Percy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Percy at even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Percy got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 1 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.