  • Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 38 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Percy makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Percy makes birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Percy makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.