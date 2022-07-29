Cameron Champ shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Champ got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Champ's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

Champ had a 360-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.