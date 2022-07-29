Cam Davis shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

Davis missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.