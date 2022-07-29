Callum Tarren comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Callum Tarren hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tarren finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Callum Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Callum Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Tarren had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tarren's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.