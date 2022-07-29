C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Pan hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.