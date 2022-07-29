Brice Garnett putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Brice Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Brice Garnett at even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Garnett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.