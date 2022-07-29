-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Brice Garnett's crafty bunker play leads to birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Brice Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Brice Garnett at even for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Garnett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
-
-