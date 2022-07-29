Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 118th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stuard's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.