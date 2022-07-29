Brian Gay putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Brian Gay hit his 83 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

Gay got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 4 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 4 over for the round.