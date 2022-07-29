Brett Drewitt shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brett Drewitt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day in 153rd at 13 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Drewitt's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Drewitt chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Drewitt at 2 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Drewitt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Drewitt to 4 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Drewitt's tee shot went 138 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 4 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Drewitt's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.