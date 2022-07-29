Brendan Steele shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Steele's tee shot went 141 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 3 under for the round.